Kim Kardashian lookalike dies of cardiac arrest after failed plastic surgery

Kim Kardashian's look alike (Left)

Onlyfans model and Kim Kardashian lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani, has passed away at the age of 34 after having a heart infarction while undergoing plastic surgery.

The bereaved family has created a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to raise US$40,000 (about R750K) for her funeral expenses.



The family issued a statement that reads: “It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate, and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani.



“In the early morning hours at approximately 4.31am on 4/20/2023 our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line … Ashten is dying … Ashten is dying … a phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives.



“After arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call our family continued living a nightmare as we were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest.”



The family paid tribute to the "caring and loving free spirit" they have lost in the statement, which also stated that the death is being "investigated as a homicide related to medical procedure."



However, the family is not willing to provide any other information at this time. It also revealed that their fundraising page has raised $3 590 so far.



Many people expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased as they react to why people still undergo plastic surgery knowing the complications it comes with.



Read the comments below:



BallinKy_: "I speak for everyone when I say that we should ban plastic surgery"



xkhyamix: "at least she died fulfilling her dream RIP"

SweetyPolinaXO: "I blame the standards we set on woman"



tigercartier: "You mean the impossible standards women set for other women"



iMannY___: "Why do people want to look like people who don’t even love themselves?"



Unknowndhwhi: "Well that’s what happens when u wanna be somebody u not"