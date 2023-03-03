Kimilist shares new Avit-assisted single ‘Control It’

Ghanaian rapper, Kimilist

If you’re a fan of the edgy rapper, you would be pleased to know the first official song from his forthcoming ‘’Bad Boy Diary’’ is here with a video snippet.

What best compliments an EP title as badass as ‘’Bad Boy Diary’’? A hot lead single like ‘Control It’. The first song to officially give fans a preview of Kimilist’s overly-awaited first project under Mimlife Records since his unveiling in 2019, ‘Control It’ cranks up the hype heading into his debut EP accordingly. It presents a guitar-led Afrobeat arrangement that sees the soulful vocals of featured singer, Avit, spun into one of the catchiest hooks you will hear all week. And it gives us goosebumps!



Right in tone with its soothing production and love-imbued refrain, Kimilist comes off as very laid-back and drives home another fresh performance. Acting in his preferred stead as a rapper, he drops two lithe verses that bend language to his will in all smoothness. The end product is a sticky flow that produces memorable lines like ‘’Body on body, human burger/Head inside like a brain researcher’’ and ‘’Girl too wet make a man turn surfer/Kill her P, but I don't do murder’’ somewhere in between.



Speaking on his new release, Kimilist shared, " 'Control It' is something for the fans to hold on to, as I said on my Twitter a while ago, especially the sweet gyal dem while the team and I work to finish off what is coming, 'Bad Boy Diary'. There’s a lot of juice to keep everyone going for days, trust me. And I can only hope the fans are as excited as I am."

It’s a confident and thrilling performance sure to land the edgy rapper more accolades in the weeks ahead, in time for the real deal: Bad Boy Diary. ‘Control It’ was produced by Nixie Officivl.



