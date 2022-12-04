1
King Ayisoba, Article Wan and others rock maiden Jollof and Afrobeat festival

Sun, 4 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

The maiden edition of the Jollof and Afrobeat festival witnessed musical thrills from some of Ghana‘s finest musicians.

The festival staged at the Page Center lived up to the billing as the likes of King Ayisoba, Article Wan, Kurl Songx, J Derobie, and DJ Azonto, among others, thrilled music lovers with some amazing performances.

It was a memorable day for patrons of the festival as they were treated to some good Ghanaian music.

The music festival was preceded by an exhibition of arts and culture as people were allowed to sample the different kinds of jollof rice from various food vendors.

The Jollof and Afrobeat festival would be nurtured to become a global event that can be held annually in many countries of the world, such as Spain, Portugal, and others.

