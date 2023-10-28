King Ayisoba accused of neglecting mother of late Terry Bonchaka

King Ayisoba

Following the death of HipLife sensation Terry Bonchaka in 2003, concerns and allegations have been raised about certain individuals who were in his close circle.

The executive producer for the late Terry Bonchaka, Felix Agen-Davis has accused Ghanaian traditional musician King Ayisoba of neglecting the late musician's mother ever since his passing.



Making this allegation on the Showbiz review show on Hitz FM, he said, “King Ayisoba really hasn’t done much for Terry. He worked as a security guard at Hot Shots, and Terry saw him and took him under his wings and God blessed him. But if you ask me, ever since this young man died, has King Ayisoba ever shown up at his house? Even to visit the mum, and the answer is no. Not once!”



Felix Agen-Davis also refuted reports that Dancehall star Shatta Wale had been supporting the late Terry’s mother. Labeling such news as 'lies'.



“I listened to one of those interviews and some blogger was saying that anytime the mother needs something, King Ayisoba and Shatta Wale are there to answer. They are all lies!”



When called to corroborate the accusations, Madam Charlotte Adjetey, mother of the late Terry Bonchaka, admitted in a live phone interview with Hitz FM that King Ayisoba is yet to contact her since her son’s passing.



She also emphasized that, when she made efforts to contact him herself, King Ayisoba was out of the country but had yet to reach out to her since then.

“The other time he told me he was away, that he had traveled. But I haven't seen him since then,” she said



She however, admitted that Shatta Wale had been supporting her and had even sent his father to her residence to pay a courtesy visit. Stating, “Shatta Wale even sent his father to my house.” But added that she is yet to see him.



Terry Bonchaka, a Hiplife star, tragically lost his life in a car accident after performing at the University of Ghana on the Legon-Accra Road. He was the 2001 winner of Ghana's Hiplife championship and a former student of Adisadel College.



As a touching tribute to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Terry Bonchaka's passing, Felix Agen-Davies, the newly appointed executive producer, and Madam Charlotte Adjetey have announced a heartwarming initiative.



Agen-Davies revealed on Hitz FM that they are organizing a Terry Bonchaka look-alike contest scheduled for this December. This unique competition will identify seven talented individuals who not only dress like the late musician but also sing like him.



The grand prize for the winner is the extraordinary opportunity to record some of Terry Bonchaka's unreleased songs. This contest is intended to become an annual event, ensuring that the artist's legacy remains vibrant and alive.

ID/MA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



