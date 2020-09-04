Entertainment

King Ayisoba calls on Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Award-winning Ghanaian traditional kologo-stringing musician, King Ayisoba, called on former President Jerry John Rawlings on Thursday, 3 September 2020.

Accompanied by his band and some family members, King Ayisoba described the former President as a mentor.



Ayisoba, born Albert Apoozore, livened up the meeting with a rendition of his hit song ‘I want to see you my father’, which got the former President to thump his feet in rhythmic movement.

Born in north-eastern Ghana, King Ayisoba started learning the two-string lute, the kologo, as a small child from his traditional healer grandfather.



As a young man, he moved to Accra where he scored a massive hit with his song, ‘I want to see you my father,’ a raw kologo-driven song that cut through the standard popular genre of Hiplife, Highlife and hip-hop.

