King Fallou and Jeff Jae share new Hip-Hop stunner ‘Yebe Pie’

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Back on scene after his booming 2020 EP 'YDFM Vol. 1' (Yesu Don’t Forget Me), Tema native, King Fallou drops yet another motivational stunner with ‘Yebe Pie’, featuring rising Tema talent, Jeff Jae.

Produced by Chris Beatz, ‘Yebe Pie’ is a bass-heavy tune sure to get your speakers going hammer on blast.



The tune has King Fallou and Jeff Jae take swipes at society’s suppressive ways, motivating anyone who’s been slept on not to fold under the said pressure; wake up and get a hold on yourself.



The duo plough through the 2-minute song effortlessly, unleashing lyrical treats most fans can relate and bop to for hours.

There’s also a nice balance to the sound, with Twi, Pidgin and English vibes well pieced together in a range of nice wordplay and flows.





