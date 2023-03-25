0
Menu
Entertainment

King Johnson celebrates beauty and women empowerment in 'Brown Skin Girl'

Brown Skin Girl.jpeg Afrobeat singer, King Johnson

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: Sam Boy, Contributor

Talented Afrobeat musician, King Johnson, has just released a new song titled 'Brown Skin Girl'.

The song is a celebration of the beauty of a special someone and is expected to be a hit for Afrobeat music lovers

The song is a vibrant and upbeat track that is sure to get you dancing. It features a catchy chorus and a driving beat that will have you tapping your feet.

The lyrics of 'Brown Skin Girl' is uplifting and empowering, celebrating the beauty of brown skin and encouraging listeners to embrace their unique beauty.

Johnson's music has been gaining popularity in the Afrobeat scene. His unique sound and style are sure to make this song a favorite among fans of Afrobeat music.

If you are looking for a song to get you in the mood to dance, then, 'Brown Skin Girl' is a perfect choice.

Source: Sam Boy, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears