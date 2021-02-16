King Kome outdoors new single, talks Ghana Music Awards

King Kome

Source: Jonilar Laryea, Contributor

The year 2021 has started on an exciting note for Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall musician, King Kome after enjoying a massive buzz in 2020 with his song, ‘Run me wrong’ despite the negative impact of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

On the influence and excitement that ‘Run me wrong’ generated last year on the street, King Kome is hopeful of making a grand entry into the Ghana Music Awards this year. He also added that he is very optimistic about the decision to be part of the scheme this year because he knows the music industry including stakeholders are equally certain about the impact ‘Run me wrong’ made.



Talking about his new music video, the Afamah Enterprise signee explained “the idea is to profess love because who feels it, knows it better”. He also added ‘Addicted’ is one of the coolest songs ever written because of the layback chords, progression and the way the lyrics beautifully convey the message.



Representing the Teshie side of Accra, Ghana – King Kome is the new face of Reggae and Dancehall who has over the period proved his worth as an artiste by dropping some amazing songs that will make your day anytime. Enjoy his song and be on the lookout for more.



Watch the official video for ‘Run me Wrong’ below:





Also watch the official video for ‘Addicted’ below:





