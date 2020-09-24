King Luther drops new Afro banger 'time to collect'

King Luther is out with a new track

Ghana-based Nigerian Artiste, Luther Odey who goes by the showbiz name King Luther (LT) has released a new Afro banger dubbed "Time To Collect."

According to the talented singer, the song falls in line with his new genre of music called 'AFRO HIGH' a fusion of afrobeat with African authentic sounds and delectable lyrics accompanied by a low groove bass anchor.



King Luther is currently under the record label ADT (Adenta) Accra Ghana Records.



In an interview, he revealed that he has stepped into the music game with his own style and uniqueness.



"I believe I am being me because my music style is totally different and I'm doing my own genre which I call the AFRO HIGH," he said.



LT began his professional music career in August 2020 and this song happens to be his debut single under the ADT (Adenta) Accra Ghana Records Label in Ghana.



Indeed the song is a must listen to. Check it out here:



Profile Of King Luther



King Luther was born on 1st July 1996 in Lagos, Nigeria. He is the second born of 5 siblings and also the son of Mr. Osten and Mrs. Josephine Odey in Nigeria.



Educational Background



He Started his early childhood and Junior High School at the Police Children School and continued to Senior High at Anneson High School, and then moved to Valley View University in Ghana where he completed his Bachelor in Information Technology in 2018.