King Paluta and his team involved in near fatal accident

King Paluta

Ghanaian musician, King Paluta, who is known in private life as Thomas Adjei Wireko, and other members of his team were involved in an accident yesterday, July 29, 2023.

The accident reportedly happened when the rapper and three other members of his team were driving back to Kumasi for the much-anticipated Star Shine On nationwide tour which was going to happen at the Heros Park in Kumasi.



Unfortunately, the plan of getting to Kumasi before the concert started at 4:30 PM was not possible.



According to a detailed account from a source close to the ‘Yahitte’ hitmaker, the accident happened in a town called Adepa Ye Tie, which is a few kilometres to Nkawkaw.



Per the information available to us, the rapper and all the members of his team are doing very even though the car they were in was badly damaged, especially, the headlamp and the bonnet.

See the photos of the car below:











