King Paluta disses Showboy on his own song

Showboy and King Paluta

Source: GNA

Fast-rising star King Paluta who featured on Showboy's 'Otibomu', had some strong words for the latter with his unique rap prowess.

The track, which made waves after its release, also featured Kofi Mole and 2hypeKaytee.



King Paluta, who is often referred to as "Kumasi Hardest Rapper," dazzled on the Ghanaian drill-hip-hop song with some mind-blowing verses.



Thematically, the "Otibomu" song, which translates in English as "Crazy," conveys a message about street life and will resonate with the 'ghetto' youth.

King Paluta, arguably the biggest breakout star in the past few months, has two massive hits to his credit, which are titled "Yahitte" and "Sika Aba Fie."



Listen to the song below:



