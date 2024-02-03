King Paluta eyes New Artiste of the Year at 2024 Ghana Music Awards

Ghanaian artiste, King Paluta

Fast-rising musician King Paluta has set sights on winning the New Artiste of the Year accolade at the 25th edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

The “Sika Aba Fie” hitmaker announced on his Instagram page that he had filed for six nominations after the portal was opened by the organisers, Charterhouse earlier this week.



The nominations filled by King Paluta include New Artiste of the Year, Hiplife/ Hiphop Artiste of the Year, Best Hiplife Song, Best Collaboration and Most Popular Song of the Year.



“I had my breakthrough last year, 2023 and God did his magic. I just submitted my works for consideration at this year’s Ghana Music Awards.

“My people, thank you for coming on this journey with me; let’s win together,” King Paluta wrote on Instagram.



King Paluta has been one of the biggest breakout stars in the year of review, churning out some timeless hit tunes.



Some of the hit singles released by the Kumasi-based rapper include “Yahitte,” “Sika Aba Fie,” and “Aha Akye.” He has racked up over 10 million streams across various digital platforms and has a massive following on social media.