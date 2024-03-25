King Paluta mentions Nacee and Bro Sammy in addressing ‘weed’ question

King Paluta

King Paluta’s response to whether or not he smokes cannabis was not a straightforward affirmation or denial. Instead, it was more of a "look at me and read between the lines" kind of response.

He mentioned that it wouldn't be surprising if he smoked, emphasizing that if he were to deny it, a significant portion of the viewers would criticize him for lying. This is because, according to him, it was evident that he smokes, based on his nature and orientation.



The secular musician who doubles as a music producer said on The Delay Show aired on March 23, 2024, that such questions should be directed towards gospel musicians, as society does not typically expect them to smoke.



“If people like us sit before you and talk about ‘weed’, it’s no news,” said King Paluta in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb. “You should rather engage the gospel musicians – Nacee, Bro Sammy and the likes on this subject.”



He continued: “If I tell you I smoke, it’s no news, it’s not shocking. But if I say I don’t smoke, even your viewers will insult me for lying. So, I don’t even have to say ‘no’ or ‘yes’”.



Touching on his successful journey, King Paluta said he has always wanted to do music. According to him, he was raised by a single mother and had to always strive to realise his dreams.

He disclosed that he wrote his first song in 2004, demonstrating his passion for music by investing his school fees in studio sessions. Presently, he has evolved into a celebrated musician, with his songs gaining substantial views.



His repertoire includes tracks such as 'Aha Akye,' featuring Samini, 'Sika Aba Fie,' 'YaHitte,' and 'Aseda.'







