King Pharaoh reveals why Ghanaian musicians have never won Grammys

A member of Akatakyie music group, King Pharaoh has blamed the hardships and sufferings that musicians in Ghana go through as the reason for their inability to win a single Grammy Award after decades of doing music.

“We have every opportunity as musicians in Ghana to grab Grammy Awards. But if I tell you the kind of suffering that most Ghanaian musicians are being subjected to, to even release just one song is quite serious,” he fumed.



Speaking on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM during an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, King Pharaoh who has been in the music industry for over two decades was asked by the host why no Ghanaian musician has so far won the Grammys.



“Most of the musicians are not coming from rich homes and wealthy backgrounds so you have to struggle to do everything on your own,” he revealed.

He added “You have to write your own songs, go to the studio to pay for the recording, even if you don’t have a manager then you have to do the media tour and publicity all by yourself.



“No one helps you the musician since we don’t have any music industry in Ghana and executive producers to sponsor the artistes,” he said on Kastle FM.



“So these same musician will struggle to do everything by themselves and you also expect them to go and win the Grammy Awards, how can this be possible with no little support or push,” he told the host.