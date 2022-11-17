0
Menu
Entertainment

King Promise, GFA out with electrifying World Cup song for ‘Black Stars’

King Promise Bb King Promise

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

King Promise powers the Ghana Football Association’s official World Cup song for the Black Stars with some heroic lyrics and a sweet melody bound to galvanize Ghanaians upon listening.

The World Cup is upon us again and as tradition has come to have it, Ghanaians (wherever they may be) desire a morale booster - a tuneful anthem under which they can all show their undying support for Otto Addo and his 26-man squad and the Ghana Football Association-endorsed ‘Black Stars (Bring Back the Love)’ by King Promise fits the bill.

Running close to four minutes long, the apt release boasts lots of heroic lyrics and wordplay from King Promise to give Ghanaians not just a shot in the arm heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup but also, a feeling of excitement and confidence ahead of their epic showdown with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the weeks ahead.

Ghana, who will start in Group H will play their first game in Ras Abu Aboud city, Qatar on November 24 at 4:00pm and Ghanaians all around the world will be looking forward to a win against 2016 European champions Portugal. ‘Black Stars (Bring Back the Love)’ was produced by Killbeatz.

Enjoy and cheer the Ghana Black Stars to victory!

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured