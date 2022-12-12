1
Menu
Entertainment

King Promise, R2bees slammed for jetting off outside Ghana with Wizkid after no-show concert

Ghanaian Acts.png King Promise, Omar Sterling, Wizkid and Mugeez

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Promise and R2Bees, who are close allies of Wizkid, have been lambasted on Twitter for flying out of the country with the Nigerian singer after he failed to show up at the ‘much-talked-about’ Accra Sports Stadium concert.

The three Ghanaian artistes reportedly followed in Wizkid’s stead as they also failed to perform to the thousands of crowds who waited at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghanaian patrons who reportedly spent over 12 hours at the stadium after buying expensive tickets have since lamented bitterly about what the experience, describing it as an utter disrespect to citizens.

But shortly after a new video of King Promise and R2Bees captured on board Wizkid’s private jet went viral, the ‘criticism wand’ was directed at the three Ghanaian acts for aiding and abetting.

Backlashes intensified as some Ghanaians did not only feel somewhat betrayed that the Ghanaian artistes decided to abandon the concert in their own country, but also flew out with Wizkid.

In the case of King Promise, he hasn’t been finding it easy on social media following this development, coupled with an earlier incident where he retweeted Wizkid’s apology and highlighted its contents as the same reasons why he also couldn’t perform.

Read the tweets below:























EB/AE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be Mahama's running mate - Amb Victor Smith
Why Ghanaian artist who painted mural of Kudus Mohammed cried
Xandy Kamel issues last warning to ex-husband
US journalist dies in Qatar during Argentina vs Netherlands clash
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer