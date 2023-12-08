King Promise, Samini, Freda Rhyme to thrill patrons at MTN Festivals of Nine Lessons and Carols

File Photo

MTN Ghana, the leading telecommunications company in Ghana, is gearing up to host its highly anticipated annual event, "MTN Festivals of Nine Lessons and Carols." The event, which has become a staple in the country's festive calendar, promises to be a memorable experience for thousands of attendees.

The highly anticipated musical event, set to take place on December 15, 2023, at Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre at 7 pm promises to be a memorable night.



The event will showcase a star-studded line-up of celebrated artists, including King Promise, Samini, and Freda Rhyme, known for their exceptional talent and captivating performances.



The event will feature MTN's Viva Voices Choir, an ensemble of exceptional singers who will add an added layer of excitement to the night, in addition to these renowned acts. This performance is not to be missed by any music fan, with such an excellent lineup of musicians.

In addition to the musical performances, the event will feature nine lessons that highlight the true meaning of Christmas.



MTN Ghana has a reputation for delivering exceptional events, and this year's edition of the "MTN Festivals of Nine Lessons and Carols" is expected to be no different. With its commitment to providing quality entertainment and promoting the spirit of Christmas, the event is sure to be a hit with attendees from all walks of life.