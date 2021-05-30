King Promise congratulates Hudson Odoi in video-call for winning UEFA Champions League with Chelsea

Ghanaian afro-beats musician, Gregory Bortey Promise Newman popularly known as King Promise has congratulated Chelsea’s striker, Callum Hudson-Odoi for winning the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League trophy.

The award-winning VGMA artiste called Hudson-Odoi to applaud him for achieving his new feat with the Blues.



King Promise who is also a Chelsea fan called the English player of Ghanaian descent in a video call to congratulate the new Champions League winner.



The two posted a picture of their video call online where Hudson-Odoi could be seen wearing his champion’s medal brimming with smiles.



A lone goal from Kai Havertz in the 42nd minute secured Chelsea’s 2nd UEFA Champions League title glory.



In another separate video, King Promise who was watching the game with his friends was over the moon in celebrating Chelsea’s glory after the final whistle.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is the second son of former Hearts of Oak Ghanaian midfielder, Bismark Odoi. However, the striker is ineligible to play for Ghana’s Black Stars anymore after making 3 appearances for England's Three Lions.



The player has also been named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for Euro 2021.



Watch video below







