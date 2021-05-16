King Promise finally reveals how he serves the good vibes in his music

Musician King Promise

Ghanaian Afrobeats musician, King Promise, says if he is not enjoying the music he makes, there is no way he is serving it to his fans.

The ‘Selfish’ singer has highlighted how appreciative he is of his “good music” before releasing it to the public.



In a conversation with YFM’s Brown Berry on the Ryse N Shyne show, he intimates: “I don’t force the process. I don’t rush it. I take my time and I make sure I feel the music so that you can also feel it.



"My brother Joey B was saying that for some of us, this means so much to us, it is not just about making money or having fun. I love my job and I take it super seriously. He is like, with the way we love our music, if you don’t like it then there is something wrong with you. Then maybe you don’t love good music. We appreciate good music so for us to bring something out, we have to truly and really like it and hope everybody does like it”.

The musician who is out with a new single dubbed ‘Slow down’ shares that this latest single had gone through the same process of love he has for his own music.



“I was just having a good time. I have my boy Nonso and he is also a singer from Nigeria. He is a producer as well. I had him send me some samples and I picked this one and I was just having fun with it.



"Killbeatz liked it and he’s like ‘you know what, let’s kill it’. I just had fun with it like I always do”, he added.