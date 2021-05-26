King Promise finally reveals the relationship he has with Mr. Eazi

Ghanaian and Nigerian musicians, King Promise and Mr. Eazi

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, King Promise known in real life as Gregory Bortey Newman has disclosed to Amansan Krakye the kind of relationship that exists between him and Nigerian superstar, Mr. Eazi.

Sharing his thoughts about his relationship with the emPawa Africa Music label boss, King Promise said that Mr Eazi is one of his best friends and they’ve known each other for a long time.



‘Oh Yeah’ hitmaker, King Promise made these comments during an exclusive interview on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com when he was asked by the host why he mostly records with Mr Eazi.



“Yeah, Mr Eazi is one of my very closest friends. He’s my best friend and I have known him for a very long time,” he answered.

He added on the Kastle Drive show that “I’ve known Mr Eazi even before I did a collaboration with him so he’s really a great friend of mine”.



Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi born Oluwatosin Ajibade and King Promise have a lot of amazing songs together such as ‘Oh yeah remix’, ‘Dabebi’, ‘Baby I’m Jealous’, ‘Call Waiting’ among others.