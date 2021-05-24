King Promise grabs Efya’s buttocks

King Promise with Efya

• A video clip of musician King Promise grabbing colleague Efya’s buttocks has elicited reactions from some persons who have spotted it

• The short footage comes after the release of ‘Slow Down’ by King Promise



• The record was released under Legacy Life Entertainment



Standing in a kitchen with what appeared to be a straight, tiring-looking face, King Promise, clad in jeans and a sweatshirt, stretched his right arm forth in a manner that suggested he was set to receive an object from an individual whose face was not captured in the video.



Even before he could get hold of whatever it was, Efya showed up from a different direction in a pink bustier and pink booty shorts and beautiful pearls to match.

Without hesitation, she wrapped her arms around King Promise’s neck. That warm gesture was well received by King Promise as he grabbed Efya’s buttocks with his right arm.



While at that, King Promise’s single ‘Slow Down’ buzzed in the background, inspiring a rhythmic movement of Efya’s waistline with the former pointing his fingers towards the direction of the camera.



