King Promise reaching out to remix ‘Ojorley’ was a 'crazy feeling' and 'surprise' – Cina Soul

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Cina Soul says King Promise reaching out to her to remix her song ‘Ojorley’ was a “crazy feeling.”

The original song by the 2020 Ghana Music Awards winner was released in 2018 and tells the story of the people of Ga Mashi, love, and culture.



“so King (Promise) hit me up actually telling me about how much he loves the song. It was a crazy feeling. He tells me about how he really, really loves the song – I mean the original and he wants to do a remix to it,” disclosed Soul to Antoine Mensah on Muse Africa‘s Bangers of the Year 2020 show.



The remix by Promise was released in late April 2020 following the chat between the two artists.



“And I thought ‘one of those things,’ you know artistes can be like ‘oh let me do this and then…’ but he actually did it really quickly. And he put it out himself. It was like a surprise,” added the 2014 Vodafone Icons finalist.



In 2018, the act christened Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome signed a deal with Universal Music Group, the world’s biggest music company.

Her debut project ‘Metanoia’ featuring collaborations with M.anifest, Worlasi, and KiDi was released in 2016.



Her participation in the Vodafone Icons music reality show and her cover of songs like Mr. Eazi’s Bankulize and Asa’s Bamidele gained her attention in the mainstream music space.



She’s since performed at the Allianz Awards, ‘Ghana Goes Germany’ event at the Goethe Institut, the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, and other high-profile shows.



