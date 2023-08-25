King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ becomes the number 1 ranked song in Africa

King Promise has scored a global hit with Terminator

In a remarkable feat that has sent ripples of joy through the hearts of music enthusiasts across Africa, King Promise’s hit track “Terminator” has ascended to the coveted position of Africa’s top song on the popular streaming platform, Boomplay.

Surpassing prominent artists such as Asake, Ruger, and Omah Lay, King Promise’s rise to the number-one spot on the charts marks a momentous achievement celebrated by his devoted fans and music enthusiasts alike.



The news of “Terminator” securing the number-one spot on Boomplay’s charts is nothing short of extraordinary.



King Promise’s meteoric rise surpassing established stars speaks volumes about the artist’s growing popularity and the undeniable appeal of his music.



The infectious beats and captivating lyrics of “Terminator” have resonated with listeners, transcending borders and prompting listeners across the African continent to dance and groove to its rhythm.

Taking to Twitter to share his elation, King Promise posted a screenshot displaying Terminator reigning supreme at the peak of the Top 100 Chart.



Alongside the image, the singer expressed gratitude to his dedicated fans whose support and devotion have been instrumental in the remarkable accomplishment.



“NUMBER 1 SONG IN AFRICA. ALL THANKS TO YALL GRATEFUL FOR REAL . GHANA BOY SHINNING . AFRICAN BOY SHINNING,” King Promise wrote.



