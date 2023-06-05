2
Menu
Entertainment

King Promise’s lookalike arrested in viral video

King Promise Lookalike Arrest King Promise's lookalike grabbed by police

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video capturing the arrest of King Promise's look-alike has surfaced on social media, causing a stir among fans and social media users.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by popular blogger Sika Official, captured the moment the look-alike was apprehended at an unknown location.

The reason behind the arrest is unknown, except that two men in police uniforms were seen handcuffing him.

In the video, it captured King Promise's look-alike seated comfortably on a sofa, illuminated by a ring light, during a live video on TikTok, before he was cuffed.

In an attempt to defend himself, the look-alike can be heard pleading, "Oh, sir, we are live ooo. We didn't insult anyone. We are playing. We didn't insult anyone."

Notably, in the background, Medikal's look-alike can be heard voicing his concern, urging Mr Drew’s lookalike to call someone they addressed as ‘the director’.

Following this suggestion, Mr. Drew's look-alike picked up his phone and initiated a call.

Earlier this year, a group of individuals who bear striking resemblances to popular Ghanaian musicians, such as Kuami Eugene, Mr Drew, Medikal, and King Promise, emerged on social media platforms.

These individuals quickly gained attention and recognition, garnering thousands of followers and admirers.

They began sharing content featuring themselves dressed and styled similarly to the musicians they resembled, often lip-syncing or mimicking their favourite artistes' performances.

This newfound popularity brought them into the spotlight, leading to collaborations with brands, appearances at events, and even performances at certain venues.

Many fans found it intriguing and amusing to witness these lookalikes, often dubbing them the “Lookalikes’ but they prefered to be called the 4Kings.







ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Kwahu Nkwatia Chief convicted for contempt
Anyidoho booms on June 4th
Aspiring NPP PC throws support behind Kennedy Agyapong
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave