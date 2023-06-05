King Promise’s lookalike arrested in viral video

King Promise's lookalike grabbed by police

A video capturing the arrest of King Promise's look-alike has surfaced on social media, causing a stir among fans and social media users.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by popular blogger Sika Official, captured the moment the look-alike was apprehended at an unknown location.



The reason behind the arrest is unknown, except that two men in police uniforms were seen handcuffing him.



In the video, it captured King Promise's look-alike seated comfortably on a sofa, illuminated by a ring light, during a live video on TikTok, before he was cuffed.



In an attempt to defend himself, the look-alike can be heard pleading, "Oh, sir, we are live ooo. We didn't insult anyone. We are playing. We didn't insult anyone."



Notably, in the background, Medikal's look-alike can be heard voicing his concern, urging Mr Drew’s lookalike to call someone they addressed as ‘the director’.

Following this suggestion, Mr. Drew's look-alike picked up his phone and initiated a call.



Earlier this year, a group of individuals who bear striking resemblances to popular Ghanaian musicians, such as Kuami Eugene, Mr Drew, Medikal, and King Promise, emerged on social media platforms.



These individuals quickly gained attention and recognition, garnering thousands of followers and admirers.



They began sharing content featuring themselves dressed and styled similarly to the musicians they resembled, often lip-syncing or mimicking their favourite artistes' performances.



This newfound popularity brought them into the spotlight, leading to collaborations with brands, appearances at events, and even performances at certain venues.

Many fans found it intriguing and amusing to witness these lookalikes, often dubbing them the “Lookalikes’ but they prefered to be called the 4Kings.















ADA/BB