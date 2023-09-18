King Promise wins 'Best Male West Africa' award at the 2023 AFRIMMAs

King Promise

Ghanaian musician King Promise has won the prestigious 'Best Male West Africa' award at the 10th 2023 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

The awards ceremony, held at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas, on September 17, celebrated outstanding musical talent across the African continent.



King Promise's win for his hit track “Terminator” came in a fierce competition featuring top West African artists such as Adekunle Gold, Black Sherif, Buju, Asake, Omah Lay, Didibo, Tonton, and Satrinos Raphael.



However, there was a social media mix-up during the award announcement, as AFRIMMA mistakenly claimed that King Promise was Nigerian on its Instagram page.



Ghanaians took to social media to congratulate the artiste while asserting his Ghanaian identity.



King Promise's victory is a testament to his musical prowess and growing influence in West Africa's music scene, earning him recognition on the AFRIMMA stage.

ID/OGB



