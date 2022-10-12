0
Kisa Gbekle blinds social media users with racy twerking video

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Kisa Gbekle, who is known to pride herself in her buttocks after enhancing it, has given social media users a look at a racy video of her twerking.

The video shared on her Instagram captured her moving her buttocks up and down in a seductive way that has social media users shocked.

Just when netizens thought they had seen it all, Kisa returned, donning black biker shorts and an orange t-shirt doing her best to deliver an energetic dance that detailed her curves and the size of her buttocks.

Her post comes after she revealed that she spends a whopping GH¢45,000 on accommodation annually.

According to the actress, discomforting past experiences of living in shared apartments had compelled her to make comfort a priority in deciding her place of abode, hence her decision to pay anything within her means for a comfortable home.

“Yes, I pay GH¢45,000 a year for my house in Spintex. It is a beautiful 3-bedroom apartment. I have had very terrible attacks from staying in shared apartments.

"My first place in Dansoman, which was a single room self-contained, was raided by thieves who stole everything, including my panties.

“Then I moved to a Chamber and Hall shared apartment at Kwabenya and on my way home, my newly bought Sonata was nearly snatched by robbers. I went to East Legon and it was the same,” Kisa Gbekle explained.





