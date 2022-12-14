Kisa Gbekle laments still being single a few days to the end of 2022

Kisa Gbekle laments not having a man in her life

Ghanaian actress, Kisa Gbekle, has lamented that 2022 ends in a couple of days yet she still hasn’t found herself a man.

In a video making rounds on social media, the controversial actress said, “I entered 2020, single, 2021, single, and 2022, it’s left with 18 days to the end, and I am still single.”



After this revelation, the actress said the Lord’s Prayer in the Ewe dialect while clad in V-neck attire that exposed her boobs.



“Our father who art in heaven. Hallowed be thy name, thy kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Your daughter is still single. Will this situation get any better?” she prayed in the Ewe dialect.



The video has since caused a stir among netizens who have passed interesting comments beneath it.



“Single life is cool…don’t allow any man disturb your peace! U have a kid so work hard and take care of him..if u need a dick to satisfy u just pray to God,” A social media user wrote.



“Then pray. Responsible man are there for “ladies” and not girls,” Said another.

Popular media personality, Andy Dosty, also dropped a reply beneath Kisa Gbekle’s post.



“Eeiiish Kisa Gbekle I’m hurriedly coming.”



Checkout the post below:







ADA/EB