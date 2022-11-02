1
Menu
Entertainment

Kizz Daniel performs in Accra on Dec 23

66260059 Kizz Daniel

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Nigerian star artiste Kizz Daniel is set to perform in Accra, Ghana on 23 December 2022.

Dubbed ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Ghana’, the event Friday night event will take place at Untamed Empire, Spintex Road.

The appearance forms part of the serial hitmaker’s Afro Classic World Tour 2022.

The Flyboy Inc. founder, nicknamed Vado D'Great, recently scored another viral hit with his latest ‘Cough’ song which was released in partnership with the EMPIRE label. The song is his follow-up to the international smash titled ‘Buga’ featuring Tekno.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson
'How much money does Akufo-Addo owe you?' – KKD asks Ofori-Atta
Salary cuts useless with an elephant-sized govt- Wereko Brobbey
How social media users welcomed Bernard Avle back on air
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church