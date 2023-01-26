5
Knee surgery: Stonebwoy hails Asamoah Gyan for paying his bill

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy, a celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste, has made an astonishing revelation about how Asamoah Gyan paid for his surgery in Germany seven years ago.

On May 7, 2016, Stonebwoy, originally known as Livingstone Etse Satekla, underwent knee surgery in Germany to correct an anomaly that left him limping.

The Bhim Nation president had to undergo surgery on his knee to correct the abnormality, and it was the Black Stars' all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, who came through for the musician.

On the seventh anniversary of his treatment, the 2015 BET Awards winner took to social media to thank Asamoah Gyan for covering his surgery costs.

Asamoah Gyan, you came through for me around this same time 7 years ago. You decided to take my surgery cost, I'm forever Grateful,” Stonebwoy tweeted.

Asamoah Gyan who was also shocked replied saying, “Oh woooow. 7 years already? I’m happy to be part of this. It’s all from the heart.”

According to Stonebwoy, he will never forget Asamoah Gyan's kind gesture because it occurred five months after he lost his mother.

During his performance at Kwahu over the weekend, the ‘Top Skanka’ crooner was spotted having a knee bandage on before giving out an astonishing performance.

Stonebwoy’s right leg was left deformed after he was involved in an accident some 22 years ago. The same accident, according to reports, took away his twin brother’s life.

Despite the challenges, Stonebwoy has never allowed his condition to deny him the chance of living his dream as a musician.



