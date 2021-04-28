Knii Lante features Coded on 'Gong Gong'

Source: Knii Lante, Contributor

With our Nigerian brothers dominating the global Afrobeats scene and amidst fears of Ghana being left behind, sensational vocalist, Knii Lante is back again with a sizzling Afrobeats jam that is sure to allay all fears of Ghana not being to compete for the best Afrobeats stars from Africa.

Featured on this song is a member of the legendary music group 4x4, Coded who characteristically offers his signature delivery to again deliver a hit collaboration with Knii following their previous work ‘Fantastic’ whose unofficial video has amassed over a million views on Facebook.



With singers being the most sought-after in African music currently, Knii Lante appears poised to capitalize on the boundless opportunities his undeniable vocal abilities offer him. And having been crowned Ghana’s Best Male Vocalist a few years ago, not many will bet against the Singa-Doc leading Ghana’s charge to play a leading role in Afrobeats takeover of world music.



Production credit for the jam goes to serial hit-maker Genius Selection and quite surprisingly, Knii Lante himself. It appears the talents of the Singa-Doc are truly limitless.

‘Never Busy’ is available on Audiomack, YouTube, Spotify and all other music streaming platforms.



