0
Menu
Entertainment

Kobby Mantey releases ‘Thank You’ visuals featuring Joe Mettle

Video Archive
Tue, 6 Apr 2021 Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Kobby Mantey has released visuals for his new song ‘Thank You’.

He featured popular Gospel musician, Joe Mettle on this piece produced by Kaywa.

Kobby Mantey and Joe Mettle thanked God for all that he has done for them.

The video was directed by Elorm.

Enjoy it below.

Source: Zionfelix
Disclaimer
Related Articles: