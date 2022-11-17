0
Menu
Entertainment

KobbySalm releases Afro-Amapiano jam titled 'Rejoice'

KobbySalm 2022 01.jpeg KobbySalm

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Ghana’s untouchable Urban Gospel act KobbySalm releases his new track “Rejoice” before the festive season celebration, bringing the heat with a brand new Afro-Amapiano masterpiece.

'Rejoice' in that new gospel tune that showcases the continent's rich sound and diversity in the gospel music space. 'Rejoice' is ready to shake up the radios and dance floors this festive season.

KobbySalm has kept his head down, working hard to create music that inspires and entertains at the same time while giving relatable connection via every beat, firmly cementing his place as one of the most commendable Gospel acts of our time.

The song speaks of encourages everyone to rejoice regardless of whatever they may be going through, considering the tumultuous times we are experiencing today. The lyrics of the song is an inspiration that came from Philippians 4:4.

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured