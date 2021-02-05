KobbySalm releases first single in 2021

KobbySalm featured fellow Christian rappers

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Urban Gospel artist KobbySalm has released his first single of the year titled “Aseda”.

Tagged as Africa’s Christian Rap King, KobbySalm featured three of Urban Gospel's fast-rising Christian rappers - Belac360, Joe Kay, and P.O Godson.



The song which sits on an amazing drill beat by Vacs seeks to appreciate God for his goodness over the years.



'Aseda' which means Thanksgiving in Twi, talks about how grateful KobbySalm is to God for the gift of life.

After a successful and spot on year (2020), the Award Winning artist, From The High School Tours, Album Listening Session, Album Release, and The ITMOC Album Concert.



Undoubtedly, this collaboration seeks to lead patrons in giving thanks to God in an urban way.





Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor