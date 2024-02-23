‘Kobi Rana is suffering from an incurable disease in fashion’ – Charlie Dior

Charlie Dior has criticized Kobi Rana for what the fashion critic perceives as a lack of concern for personal appearance and presentation on the part of the musician and actor.

According to Charlie Dior, the renowned filmmaker's consistent neglect of investing in his appearance is becoming increasingly bothersome. Dior expressed concern, noting that Kobi Rana often wears 'ill-fitted' outfits without much consideration.



In a recent picture spotted on Kobi Rana’s Instagram page, the actor wore a pair of black palazzo trousers with a white singlet and a long-sleeveless kimono.



He enhanced his look with the addition of a pair of sunglasses and a silver chain.



But Charlie Dior insists that such looks are below average for a man of his calibre.



He said Kobi’s outfit looks cheap and exudes low effort.



Charlie Dior during his YouTube show expressed, “Kobi Rana is suffering from an incurable disease in fashion. Because what is this? Kobi Rana, this is terrible. The sleeveless kimono is not working for me. It looks like a sack of flour.

"The palazzo pants don’t work, the GH¢5.00 sunglasses don’t work, Kobi you look like a street walker. I need you to dress like a powerful director, an A-list movie maker. This is not giving. I will walk past you if I see you wearing something like this in town.”



He continued, “I cannot take you seriously in this look. I think dark colours will work for him. Well-fitted looks will work on him. This pair of palazzo pants isn’t it. What was the budget for this entire look? GH¢55?”



He, however, asked Kobi Rana to emulate his foreign counterparts and invest in his appearance in the same capacity as his movies.



Watch the video below:







EB/BB