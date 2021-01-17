Kobi Rana releases new track 'my ex wants me back' featuring Wiyaala

Ghanaian movie director and singer Kobi Rana

Source: Nancy Hatie Nwadei, contributor

Ghanaian movie director, singer, songwriter and RanaWay music boss Kobi Rana has hit the music airwaves with a hot banger accompanied by a slick and brilliantly choreographed dance music video featuring the fabulous Ghanaian Afro-pop singer and songwriter Wiyaala.

‘’My Ex Wants Me Back’’ is a tongue in cheek look at “Ex’s” who use social media to check up on their former boyfriends and girlfriends. Wiyaala is on top form with her powerful vocals and skilful dance moves.



Kobi Rana is best known for writing and directing Kiss Me If You Can and Kiss Me If You Can 2. His movie, ‘’I DO’’ won him the best movie director at Ghana’s City People Entertainment Awards in 2015.

Wiyaala, who sings in her native Sissala and Waale dialects as well as English, is one of Ghana’s leading personalities and international touring artists representing Ghana at high profile events, on global media platforms and festivals all over the world, including the Commonwealth Games in Australia, The African Union in Addis Ababa, WOMAD UK and a host of prestigious venues and festivals.

