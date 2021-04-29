Kobi Rana takes a swipe at Akuapem Poloo for ‘doing too much’ after release

Actor Kobi Rana and actress Rosemond Brown

Ghanaian actor and movie director, Kobi Rana, has jabbed actress Akuapem Poloo, known in real life as Rosemond Alade Brown for being ‘all over the place' after her release from prison.

Kobi Rana took to social media to caution Akuapem Poloo over her actions and admonished her to tone it down a bit after her lawyer secured her release.



According to the Hot Fork director, all Akuapem Poloo had to do was to thank all those who helped her secure freedom and leave it at that.



He also maintained that the press conference she called was not necessary and that it was going to attract attention to her dealings.

Rana revealed that some of them had taken so much shade and insults on her behalf when she was convicted so the least she could do was to lay low for a while.



See the post below:



