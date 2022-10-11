0
Kobina Ansah out with new play, titled 'Once Upon A Riddle'

Kobina Ansah 122 Writer, Kobinah Ansah

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: Scribe News

Death is a topic many shun away from. Though a part of life's cycle, it pounces on people when they least expect it.

With an interesting way of touching on everyday happenings in life, Kobina Ansah is back with his new play, Once Upon A Riddle, which is majorly themed on death. Other themes of the musical include fame, money, and life among others.

Once Upon A Riddle is set to be performed on Saturday, 10th December 2022 at National Theatre. Time is 3pm and 7pm.

The playwright is known for plays such as Emergency Wedding, The Boy Called A Girl and This Family Is Not For Sale among others. He has sneaked into the hearts of theatre lovers by telling ordinary stories in an extraordinary way.

"Once Upon A Riddle is another magical theatrical piece that will blow the minds of Ghanaians away," he noted. "In this musical, we are doing about 14 original songs."

