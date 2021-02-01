0
Kobina Ansah's 'Emergency Wedding' postponed again

Mon, 1 Feb 2021 Source: Scribe News

Kobina Ansah's latest stage play, Emergency Wedding, which was slated for March 6 and 7, 2021 at National Theatre has been postponed again indefinitely.

This follows the president's ban on theatrical performances and other social gatherings in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This postponement happens to be the second after the much-talked-about stage play was first called off in March 2020.

Bouncing back in 2021, the musical stage play has had to be cancelled again courtesy the recent upsurge in covid infections.

All tickets bought are still valid.

