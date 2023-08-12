Kofi Adoma’s wife to be enstooled Banda Queen

Mrs Adomah will be enstooled as Nkosuo Hemaa of Banda Ahenkro in the Bono Region

Business woman, Mrs Miracle Adoma is to be enstooled Development Queen (Nkosuo Hemaa) of Banda Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

The coronation of Mrs Adoma, who is wife of celebrated Broadcaster, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, is expected to take place sometime this year at a durbar to be organised by the traditional council, according to sources..



The Regent of Banda, Nana Adjei Duku recently spoke highly of Mrs Miracle Adoma, whom he said has won the hearts of many residents in Banda with her benevolence and philanthropic projects.



He said that her character is worth emulating, hence the recognition given her by the traditional authority.



Contrary to beliefs that Miracle is a new wife to Kofi Adoma, his father Mr Samuel Okra told Gh Obra TV that Miracle has been his wife for more than 18 years and that their first child is 18 yrs and currently studying at the University.

Kofi Adoma is on record to have said that he hailed from Kato, where he spent his formative years.



However, giving a little background, his father, Mr Okra said the Broadcast Journalist “was born at Fetentaa in the Berekum District before moving to Berekum estate where we stayed for years before finally settling at Berekum Kato.”



According to him, though Kofi Adoma adopted Berekum, where he was born and raised, he is originally from Banda.