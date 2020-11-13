Kofi B’s father resurfaces after disappearing for 35 years

Father of the late high-life musician, Kofi Boakye Yiadom, found his way back to his roots after staying in Cote d’Ivoire for more than 30 years.

Mr. Richard Kwabena Boakye, who everyone thought was dead as a result of his long absence from home arrived at Asante Akyem Agogo a few days after his son (Kofi B) was buried.



Telling his story, Mr. Boakye said a good Samaritan footed his travel expenses back to Ghana because he had no money on him.



He said life in Ivory Coast was extremely tough considering the fact that he used to work as a farmer which did not fetch him enough money.



“I left off for Abidjan in 1989 and started a farm. Though I’ve been through a lot of struggles and hardships, I’m still alive. They stole the little I had from me and now as I’m sitting here, I have nothing. No properties. I was sleeping on a bare floor at a bus station when a woman approached me and footed my transport fare back to Asante Akyem Agogo,” he added.



Touching on his son’s death, Mr Boakye said he is extremely saddened about the incident.



He also expressed appreciation to the family and Ghanaians for giving his son a befitting burial.

Narrating her side of the story, sister of the late musician’s father expressed how she is still in shock resulting from the latest development.



According to her, she became startled upon setting eyes on her brother whom she thought was a ghost.



“It’s been long since we set our eyes on him. He left for Cote d’Ivoire for several years now and nothing was heard of him. When I finally saw him, I cried and cried because I thought I had seen a ghost. When he arrived, he mentioned the names of all his children, wives and asked after each and every one of them,” she stated.



Meanwhile, some family members are of the view that the late Kofi B’s spirit drove his father back to his hometown.



