Kofi Jamar eulogises Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Ice Prince

Source: Edward Blagogee

Kofi Jamar has shared his musical journey in a 39-minute interview with Edward Blagogee of Blagogee.com as he eulogised Ice Prince, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and his record label, GadOne.

Say Cheese, No Dulling, Open Gate et al welcomed the street banger dubbed “Ekorso” composed by Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh popularly known for his versatile genre in the Ghanaian entertainment industry as Kofi Jamar.



Jamar who is signed to GadOne Records described his genre of music as a versatile brand adding that his label GadOne has played a vital role in his career.



“Ice Prince, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy have been good to me in my music journey and I’m thankful for their love,” he said.



According to him, his current breakthrough song “Ekorso” was recorded with a hook already but was scanning for the right artists to be featured on the song, and YPEE and Yaw Tog deem it fit for the song.

Jamar who’s parents thought their son will become a doctor and other top-notch profession said that he ended up following his passion thus music.



When asked how he got on Shatta Wale’s Kumerica Project, the elated musician praised Shatta Wale’s Personal Assistance, Nana Dope, who reached out to him [Jamar] to record his verse on the song and the rest became history.



Blagogee’s interview with Kofi Jamar





