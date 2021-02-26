Kofi Jamar releases ‘They don’t know’ visuals

Rising Ghanaian musician, Kofi Jamar has released visuals for ‘They Don’t Know’.

This piece comes after his popular ‘Ekorso’ song. He questioned how people want to be told before they know.



Despite the plenty ‘talk talk’ by some guys, Jamar stressed that they still don’t know what’s up.



The GADone Records artiste said he will continue to do what he wants to do if people gossip about him and thanked all those who have been holding him down.



Kofi Jamar also gave a shout out to the fakers and warned them not to come around.

‘They Don’t Know’ was produced by Trino; the video was directed by Prince Dovlo.



Enjoy the visuals of ‘They Don’t Know’ below:



