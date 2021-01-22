Kofi Jamar's 'Ekorso' most popular song in 2020 not 'Money' – Gloria Sarfo

Actress, Gloria Sarfo

Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo has reacted to claims that Kweku Flick’s ‘Money’ is the popular song in 2020.

During an interview with Abeiku Santana, Flick asserted that his song was the most popular music in the past year.



His assertion was seconded by the renowned media personality, Abeiku Santana who added that Kweku Flick stands a chance to win the Most Popular Song of the Year at the forthcoming VGMA with ‘Money’.



He further stated that Shatta Wale will even blast the organizers in support of Kweku Flick if he doesn’t win.



Reacting to this in a post by Zionfelix.net on Instagram, Gloria Sarfo mentioned that ‘Ekorso’ by Kofi Jamar featuring Yaw Tog and Ypee was actually the Most Popular Song in 2020.

“I think its ‘Ekorso’ cos it blown over the world," she commented.



