Kofi Kinaata, Herbyboi listed for Virtual Spotlight Concert on August 8

Kinaata is the headliner for the show

Hakell Entertainment's latest signee Herbyboi will on August 8, 2020, join the reigning song of the Year winner at the 3Music Awards, Kofi Kinaata for The Virtual Spotlight Concert.

Put together by Harkell Entertainment Solutions in partnership with Udponline, the pay per view concert will take place at the Truenote Executive Pub and open to a limited number of 50 people due to COVID-19 restrictions but would be accessible to millions all over the world.



With a list of chart-topping and popular singles to his credit, Kofi Kinaata comes in as a great delight to watch especially with an impeccable live performance record.

Herbyboi, on the other hand, has had a great run since his entry as his debut single Lobi being playlisted on several radio channels across the USA.





