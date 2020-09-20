Kofi Kinaata educates on coronavirus with new song

Highlife musician Kofi Kinaata has released a song with visuals to sensitise people on the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic as well as the symptoms and safety precautions.

Mainly centred on the fisherfolk in Ghana, the project was shot at the seashore, with support from the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Fisheries Commission, Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council, National Fish Processors and Traders Association, the University of Rhode Island and USAID.



The message carried in the song was beautifully woven in the Fante, Nzema, Ga and Ewe languages, together with English subtitles to aid understanding.



The video was directed by Director Abbass, with sound production credits to Two Bars.



Kofi Kinaata, known in real life as Martin King Arthur, is well known for his excellent songwriting skills.

He won the ‘Song Writer of the Year’ award at the recently-held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



He has bagged that particular award at the same event three times, consecutively.



Watch the video here:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.