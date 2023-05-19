Kofi Kinaata expresses profound gratitude to Samini for shaping his music career

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata, known for his hit songs and unique style, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards his former boss, Samini, for the pivotal role he played in shaping his music career.

In an interview on UrbanBlend with Blakk Rasta, Kinaata emphasized the profound impact Samini had on his journey to stardom.



Although Kinaata voiced his displeasure with the term ‘discovery’, he acknowledged the invaluable assistance Samini provided throughout his career.



He stated, "I don't understand the discovery term, but Samini has been instrumental in my career."



Kinaata recognized that he was relatively unknown when he was signed onto the High-Grade family, owned by Samini, but because of Samini's fame, he gained exposure and instantly inherited a fan base.



"I got signed onto the High-Grade family when no one knew me. It was Samini that they knew, so me tagging along with Samini, his fans automatically became my fans. What Samini did for me was give me a lot of exposure," he said.



Samini went above and beyond, securing performance opportunities for Kinaata, even at shows where he wasn't initially scheduled to perform.

Kinaata recalled an unforgettable moment, stating, "When Chris Brown came to Ghana, I was now in Accra, and Samini brought me to the stage to perform for 4 or 5 minutes. Shows I wasn't billed to perform, even though he got me to perform. Samini gave me a lot of exposure."



While Kofi Kinaata has been actively involved in rap and music since 2008, he emphasized that Samini's guidance and support were instrumental in propelling his career forward.



