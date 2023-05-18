Kofi Kinaata highlights lack of investment as key challenge for Ghanaian music industry

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian musician, Martin King Arthur, known by his stage name Kofi Kinaata, has urged Ghanaians to show love and support for local artistes to foster the growth of the music industry.

Kinaata emphasized that a lack of investment has had a significant impact on the Ghanaian music scene.



In an asaaseradioonline.com report, the artiste expressed his concerns, stating, "When you go to Effiakuma with Jay-Z, they will compare me with Jay-Z."



He pointed out that despite being a local artiste, his music has garnered considerable streams not only in Ghana but also in Nigeria.



Kofi Kinaata attributed this success to his inclusion of pidgin languages in some of his songs, which allows people to easily sing along.



However, he emphasized that the main issue hindering the industry's growth is the lack of investment.



"We need to change our attitude or mentality towards our own artists," Kinaata asserted.

He called on Ghanaians to support and appreciate local talents, emphasizing the importance of loving and embracing home-grown musicians.



ADA/DA