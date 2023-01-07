Kofi Kinaata honours Kwaw Kese

Emmanuel Kofi Botwe, known by his stage name Kwaw Kese and popularly called Abodam is a sensational Ghanaian hiplife artist.

Kwaw Kese is well-known for his hit album Abodam 2007, for which he won five awards at the 2008 edition of the Ghana Music Awards. He is known for doing crazy-like acts during his performance on stage.



However, while speaking in an exclusive interview on Citi 97.3fm, Kofi Kinaata honored the ‘Mad Time’ boss by naming him the 'Music Professor'.



“Let me borrow words from the Music Professor, Kwaw Kese ” Kofi Kinaata beguiled.

Known in real life as King Arthur, Kofi Kinaata is noted for his Fante rap. Apart from his rap prowess, he has grown into a very good singer taking the highlife genre by storm. He is regarded as one of the best lyricists of our time.



Watch Kofi Kinaata in the video below;



