Kofi Kinaata's ‘Made in Taadi’ concert called off

Musician Kofi Kinaata

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter Kofi Kinaata has cancelled this year’s edition of his flagship “Made In Taadi” concert.

A statement issued by his management, Team Move Management indicated that the 2020 edition of the “Made In Taadi” concert, which was scheduled for 24 December 2020 has been “regretfully” called off.



This year’s “Made In Taadi” concert was intended to go virtual in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Plans were far advanced for the virtual edition but due to circumstances beyond our control, we regretfully call off this year's edition of the 'Made in Taadi Concert.'” the statement read.

However, according to the ‘Adam and Eve’ hitmaker’s Management they “would convene astute professionals from different industries for a day seminar to equip the youth with skills to survive the vicissitudes of COVID-19. Details of the seminar would be communicated subsequently”.



Kofi Kinaata’s “Made In Taadi” concert is touted as one of the biggest shows staged normally in the festive season.