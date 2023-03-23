0
Menu
Entertainment

Kofi Kinaata's music used in church sermon, praised for gospel themes

Kofi Kinaata And Apostle Okoh Agyemang Ghanaian highlife artiste Kofi Kinaata

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian highlife artist Kofi Kinaata has once again found himself in the spotlight as one of his songs was used as a sermon in a church.

Apostle Okoh Agyemang of Living Yahweh 7th Day Sabbath Assemblies dissected Kinaata's hit song "Susuka," noting its gospel themes and its message of contentment.

During his sermon, Apostle Agyemang stressed the importance of upholding moral values and relying on God for guidance.

He dedicated the lyrics of "Susuka" to those in his congregation who struggle with living within their means, using the song's message of finding contentment in difficult situations to encourage them.

After the sermon, Apostle Agyemang requested another of Kinaata's songs, "Things Fall Apart," and warned his members about the consequences of living a double life.

The sermon has since gone viral, and Kinaata himself has given a shout-out to Apostle Agyemang for using his music to spread a positive message.

Many have praised the use of popular music in church sermons, noting that it can be an effective way to reach younger generations and bring them closer to their faith.

Kofi Kinaata, who is known for his socially conscious lyrics and unique style, has become a beloved figure in Ghanaian music.

His music often touches on themes of love, morality, and the challenges of daily life, and has won him numerous awards and accolades.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kofi Kinaata (@kinaatagh)



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum





ADA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya